A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and hardtop was a premium option. Now it's the opposite, with convertibles costing more for consumers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?

Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006.

Practicality, durability and rising costs are declining as companies add panoramic sunroofs and glass tops.



While most car buyers are turning away from convertibles, industry leaders say there's still a "predominant demand" in rental car fleets.



You won't see them disappear completely, as Ford, Tesla and Polestar all plan to introduce electric convertibles or roasters in the coming years.

