Drones could help transport vaccines to places that are hard to reach by delivery trucks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Could drones play a part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic?

Let's connect the dots.

Atrium Health has been working with UPS for a long time to perfect this technology. Now they can use a drone to deliver vaccines 25 doses at a time from the main hospital to nearby practices and pharmacies.

And this is not your normal delivery drone, it's climate-controlled.

Remember, the COVID-19 vaccine has to be stored in incredibly cold temperatures, so the drone is packed with a special gel to keep them cool.

But is drone delivery actually that helpful for delivering vaccines? Researchers say yes -- in certain situations.

Drones could help transport vaccines to places that are hard to reach by delivery trucks. In fact, the technology is already being widely used by Pfizer to ship vaccines in Ghana.

And here in the US, drones could help lighten the load for delivery drivers. Saving a few trips with this technology could go a long way as companies face staffing shortages and a growing mountain of online deliveries.

Still, it could be a while before we see drones take over the vaccine rollout. Right now Atrium is only operating one drone within a one-mile radius in Winston-Salem.

But the technology is looking promising for fighting disease in the future.

