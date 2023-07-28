Could hotter summers become the new normal?

Scientists say climate change is one of the biggest reasons temperatures across the world are soaring.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This July is expected to be the hottest month the world has ever seen.

If you think it's here in the Carolinas, in Phoenix, there has been a 26-day streak of temperatures higher than 110 degrees.

And scientists agree: climate change is one of the biggest reasons temperatures across the world are soaring.

New research published this week shows heat waves we're suffering thru in the U.S. would have been impossible without climate change.

Scientists say unless the world stops burning fossil fuels almost immediately, we should expect summers to get even hotter.

As it stands, this could be the hottest year in human history.

And next year could be even hotter.

