When taken during the first few days of infection, the drug could significantly reduce symptoms and cut your chances of going to the hospital in half.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Could the Merck COVID-19 pill be a game-changer for this pandemic?

Let's connect the dots.

Right now, doctors have very limited ways to treat COVID-19. They've had to rely on repurposing drugs and therapies for other illnesses, which has led to mixed results.

The Merck pill could change that.

It's the first medicine specifically designed to fight COVID-19 that's gone through clinical trials.

The company says when taken during the first few days of infection, the drug could significantly reduce symptoms and cut your chances of going to the hospital in half.

If the pill is authorized, doctors say they could treat COVID-19 in a similar way to how they treat the flu.

They could diagnose a patient, and then send them on their way with a prescription. That means less strain on hospitals and an easier recovery for folks at home.

Doctors want to be clear, the Merck pill is not a replacement for the vaccine. They say preventing a COVID-19 infection in the first place is still better than treating the symptoms later.

But the one-two punch of the vaccine and the Merck pill could go a long way toward putting this pandemic to bed.

