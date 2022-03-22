Here's why health leaders predict an uptick of COVID-19 cases

Health officials say the country is in a better position now than it was in the last two years when COVID-19 defined our lives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health experts predict a new uptick in COVID-19 cases. Why is that?

Let's connect the dots.

Another highly contagious variant has entered the scene. It's called BA.2. Doctor Anthony Fauci said it's about 50 to 60% more transmissible than omicron.

Omicron was the dominant variant during the winter surge but caused fewer serious illnesses and hospitalizations.

The new variant is estimated to account for about 25 to 30% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases.

But there is good news.

It does not appear to be more severe, and the vaccines and boosters appear to keep it at bay. Officials continue to push vaccines as the best possible way to prevent serious illness.

Health officials say the country is in a better position now than it was in the last two years when COVID-19 defined our lives.