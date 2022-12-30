This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

Right now, the state relies heavily on coal and natural gas. But state regulators want to change that.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill.

Let's connect the dots.

Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.

Right now, the state relies heavily on coal and natural gas. But state regulators want to change that. Their pushing Duke toward renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

For more than a year, Duke and renewable energy advocates have been going back and forth about how much solar and win power Duke should have to add.

And the changes could save you money. Advocates say solar power isn't subject to price swings like gas, making it one of the more affordable energy sources.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts