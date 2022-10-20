More people are expected to vote early this year. Here's why

Experts say they expect turnout to be similar to the last midterm elections in 2018. But this time, more people are expected to vote early.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, the number of folks turning out to vote early could break records.

Let's connect the dots.

Nationwide, more than 3.5 million people have already cast their ballots.

And that's ahead of early voting numbers compared to this time during the last midterm election cycle in 2018.

Experts say they expect turnout to be similar to the last midterm elections in 2018. But this time, more people are expected to vote early.

Down in Georgia, first-day early voting numbers already breaking records. So why are people deciding to vote now?

It's simply more convenient. Early voting happens over the course of several weeks. It also offers voting over the weekend for folks who can't take off from work.

Plus, you're allowed to vote at any open site in your county – not just the one closest to your home.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts