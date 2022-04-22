What is Earth Day and why do we celebrate it?

The first Earth day happened in 1970. The idea came from Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earth day is finally here. Let's connect the dots.

He and many others were inspired by the student anti-war protests and after witnessing a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, came up with the idea for teach-ins at universities.

Then they changed the name to Earth day and it sparked popularity.

With 20 million Americans taking to the streets to protest environmental changes. Earth Day went global in 1990, and now it's observed by more than a billion people a year as a day of action to change human behavior and create policy change.

