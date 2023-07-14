Easier package returns could be coming soon

With the help of a company named Optoro, consumers can save time while businesses save money on returns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Online shopping is becoming increasingly popular and the satisfaction of your package coming to your door just a few days later is hard to beat.

Now, a company called Optoro is trying to make returning your packages just as easy.

Optoro is giving retailers the option to allow their customers to make returns from the comfort of their homes, without dealing with the hassle of boxes or labels. Customers will be given the option to use an online portal to schedule a pickup time for their package.

It’s not only easier for consumers, but it’s also cheaper for businesses. This method will help retailers save more than 15% on shipping costs because fewer people are handling the package.

While not all retailers have started to provide this option, it is becoming increasingly popular. So next time, check to see if it’s an option before heading out to the post office.

