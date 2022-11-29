Officials to meet Tuesday to validate 2022 election results

For weeks, officials have been conducting random hand-counted audits of ballots at more than 158 voting precincts across the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The votes are in, and soon the results will be finalized.



Let's connect the dots.



On Tuesday, election officials will meet to validate the 2022 election results. It's all to verify the projections made by media outlets following the election.

But let's take a step back to earlier this month. That's when 100 counties met to certify results at the county level. It included a rigorous process to verify votes, including provisional and absentee ballots.

Now it's the state's turn.

It's all part of an effort to show that voting machines are accurate and work. But there are other certifications too. That includes a look at voter history and deep dives into close contests. All of this is to make sure the election is fair and secure.

