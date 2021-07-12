2022 election season is officially underway in North Carolina

The big race, one that will capture the nation's attention, is the race for US Senate for North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone interested in running for office next year is facing a looming deadline. They have the next two weeks to file their candidacy with the state.

We're talking local races for city council and mayor, judges, state lawmakers and congress.

The big race, one that will capture the nation's attention, is the race for US Senate for North Carolina. It's likely to be one of the highest-profile and most expensive races in the country.

Over the next two weeks, we'll figure out who's officially in, and who's not.

Not really interested in the horse race? That's okay. Your role on the campaign trail comes in the spring. Mark your calendars, because voters head to the polls on March 8 for the primary.

And the long campaign season comes to a close 11 months from now as the general election is on Nov. 8.

