Here's why we won't know election results right when the polls close

If you remember back to 2020, North Carolina was one of six states that was still undecided four days after the election. It's not an indicator of fraud.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why won't we know all the results right when polls close on election night?

The truth is, we never have all votes counted on election night. Overseas ballots, mail ballots, and provisional, all of those take time to count.

In the coming days, bipartisan election officials will ensure every eligible ballot is counted and they will audit and ultimately certify the results.

It's not an indicator of fraud, but sometimes, the count is unnecessarily slow.

as for races called by media organizations like NBC News, they'll only declare a winner when there's no scenario for the trailing candidate to close the gap.

But the winner of each race will be certified by their State Board of Elections, not the media.

