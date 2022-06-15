What happens when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates?

While higher interest rates might not be good for borrowers, they're great for savers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What happens when the Fed raises interest rates?

Let's connect the dots.

The Federal Reserve's mission is to keep the US economy going. So when inflation or a "bubble" happens, they step in and raise interest rates to help cool down the economy.

That makes loans more expensive for people and businesses, so more people postpone projects that involve financing.

It also causes car and private student loans to change, making it cost more to pay back debt or buy a new car. But it does help reduce the supply of money in circulation, which can help lower inflation.

And there is a bit of good news.

While higher interest rates might not be good for borrowers, they're great for savers. When the Fed raises rates, banks increase the amount you earn from your account.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.