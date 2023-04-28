Fireflies' glow lights up the night, but also helps grow their population

The lights are part of a mating display.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fireflies are mating up and creating a beautiful display in the process.

Fireflies are a staple of summer nights in the Carolinas. Their flashing lights help light up the night sky.

And it's all to help grow their population. The lights are part of a mating display.

Male fireflies flash their lights while females usually stay stationary in response.

But it's a display that only lasts three weeks out of the year.

It's all based on temperature and soil moisture, and this year, experts say one week will be the most popular of them all.

The Great Smoky Mountains will offer its annual firefly viewing opportunity during the week of June 4 when the mating season reaches its peak.

