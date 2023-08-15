Food contamination recalls on the rise, officials say

Whenever food is recalled, it is almost always for one of three reasons: mislabeled products, undisclosed allergens and contamination issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you think you've noticed more food recalls late, then you're not alone, and there's one reason that's really driving the trend.

Contamination is driving a surge of recalls.

Lately, most high-profile recalls are connected to contamination. Trader Joe's just recalled certain brands of cookies, soup, and falafel, because they had rocks and bugs.

One reason Trader Joe's said so many of its products have been recalled recently is because of where they come from.

Some small-batch producers don't have the same stringent safety measures in place as global companies.

It is important to understand that it's only a small portion of the food for sale from these places that get recalled.

These recalls are often random, so make sure you keep an eye out for alerts.

