Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?

At least 800 school districts across the U.S. switched to a four-day week in the last year, citing teacher shortages and more flexible scheduling.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks.

Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?

Teacher shortages

Districts nationwide are dealing with teacher shortages. As a result, some are turning to a four-day week. Just last year, at least 800 districts made the switch.

Experts believe some of the benefits include keeping teachers within the same district. Another pro is that parents and teachers can schedule appointments during the week on their off day, but the results have been mixed.

Slow study gains

A study conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic found students on a four-day week had slower gains in math and reading scores compared to their peers on a five-day schedule.

And if optional activities are offered by schools on the fifth day, a lack of transportation could limit access for some kids.

