Friday the 13th: Why are we so afraid of the date?

Historians aren't sure of the origins of when it started, but we do know that Fridays and the number 13 have been unlucky throughout history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So why did people become so afraid of Friday the 13th?

Let's connect the dots.

The ancient Sumerians developed a number system based on 12. So, on the heels of a 'perfect' number, 13 was unusual.

And Fridays have been unlucky for some since biblical times. It's said to have been the day Eve ate the forbidden fruit, Cain murdered Abel and when Noah's ark set sail.

So, when the two collide, a lot of people think it's a recipe for disaster, which is just bad news since any month that starts on a Sunday will have a Friday the 13th.

