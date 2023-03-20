Here's why gas bills are so high this year

2022 was the most volatile year on record for natural gas as prices went from unseasonable lows, to record highs, and back again.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Why are gas bills going crazy?

Let's connect the dots.



2022 was the most volatile year on record for natural gas as prices went from unseasonable lows, to record highs, and back again.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year sent the global markets haywire forcing buyers to scramble to replace Russian goods, further tying U.S. gas prices to international events.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.



The severe price swings are taking a hit here in the state. This winter, California saw gas prices surge more than six times the average price while warm weather cut heating demands in other parts of the country.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.



Analysts expect this instability to become the norm as coal-fired power plants are phased out. Now, U.S. drillers are pumping out more natural gas than ever. But there aren't enough pipelines here in the U.S. to keep up and now the gas industry is selling energy to foreign markets. This means domestic prices could increasingly be driven by what happens overseas.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.