What determines the price of gas?

The biggest factor is the price of crude oil. It makes up for about 2/3 of what we pay.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What exactly determines the price of gas?

AAA says there are a few factors that determine gas prices.

Crude oil prices

Taxes distribution

Marketing and refining

And crude oil prices are up about 70% nationally from last year. American oil companies lead the world in crude production, but we still use more gas than we can make.

Saudi Arabia is second in production, and Russia is a very close third.

Refining costs are the next big contributor. More refineries are in the South, which is why we typically see some of the cheapest gas in the country.

But no matter where you drive, we are all still feeling the pain at the pump.

