How can 2 gas stations have different prices, even if they're next to eachother?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You pull into a gas station, only to see another station a block away with gas for 20 cents less. But how is that possible?

According to The Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, the price of gas is determined by a few things, and it can change from one station to another.

First, the price of crude oil accounts for nearly 70% of what you pay at the pump. It changes with supply and demand.

Second, distribution. Moving crude oil gets expensive. It goes from the refinery, through a pipeline, or across an ocean, onto a truck that moves it to the station.

Once there, Individual contracts between rigs and gas stations can differ a lot. A convenient corner store at a busy intersection may get a better price than the mom-and-pop down the road.

Third, before a station puts up the numbers on the big marquee, they must add taxes, federal and state. Keep in mind, state gas taxes are usually higher in North Carolina than in South Carolina.

Finally, we can't forget the profits. Like any business, making money is the aim of station owners.

