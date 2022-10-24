Gas stations say electric charging stations are not profitable for them

High utility fees make electric charging stations unprofitable for convenience store owners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pricey fees are stopping gas stations from adding electric vehicle chargers.

Gas stations seem like the obvious choice for electric vehicle chargers. You can take a bathroom, or grab a bite to eat, all while your vehicle powers up.

But high costs could stop that from becoming a reality.

Even with recent funding in the bipartisan infrastructure bill to build electric charging stations, it's still too expensive. High utility fees make stations unprofitable for convenience store owners.

CNN reports charging four vehicles at once could cost a store owner $250,000 a year.

So what's the solution?

Experts recommend stores create battery storage units to help offset costs. But that could come with some deep costs of its own without help from state and federal officials.

