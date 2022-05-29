Charlotte is looking to invest more than $4.3 million in the Gold Line streetcar

Right now, the train runs from Plaza Midwood all the way to the campus of Johnson C. Smith University.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council could approve millions of dollars, just to plan for an even longer Gold Line streetcar. But there could be trouble on the tracks.

Let's connect the dots.

City leaders are looking to invest $4.3 million to start planning for Phase 3 of the Gold Line. Right now, the train runs from Plaza Midwood all the way to the campus of Johnson C. Smith University.

But officials are planning to make it even longer. They want to expand the project so it can reach all the way from Beatties Ford Road in the west to Eastland Transit Center in the east.

But the idea of an even longer route comes as the train struggles to maintain its current schedule. Back in January, CATS said the streetcar service would be free for the rest of the year due to "unreliable service."

Artist, George Bates, showcases individual and collective histories in Charlotte's West End.



This project by Bates can be visited at the Johnson C. Smith stop on the CityLYNX Gold Line.



Art in Transit app: https://t.co/QKU3rASaG5@jcsuniversity



📸: bates_george - Instagram pic.twitter.com/D5uEMaTxrA — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) May 30, 2022

The transportation agency said the nationwide labor shortage is causing some of the problems. That's on top of issues like parked cars and bad drivers blocking the train from reliably getting where it needs to go.

While leaders work to find solutions, the city council is full-steam ahead planning to connect more of Charlotte.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts