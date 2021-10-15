These grocery store hacks can help you save big money

Prices for goods and services are up over 5% from last year. These tips can help you save money on your rising grocery bill.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not just your imagination. Grocery prices are going up and chances are, your usual list is costing a bit more these days.

Now families are looking for new ways to save while they shop. So, how can you stop a crisis at the checkout line? Let's connect the dots.

The Consumer Price Index measures how much prices are rising from year to year. And it says in 2021, prices for goods and services are up over 5%, the biggest increase since 2008. In September, food and housing costs both rose about half a percent.

At the grocery store, proteins are packing the biggest punch when it's time to pay. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs will cost you about 10% more on average than before.

3 tips to save money on your grocery bill

While you can't control the prices, there are some simple swaps you can make to cut down on your grocery bill.

Choose Store Brands

Experts from the Food Industry Association recommend opting for a store brand instead of the products you recognize. Many stores have been expanding their generic options to keep up and in a lot of cases, the items are made at the same factories as name brands, just repacked to a private label.

Buy in Bulk

Experts also say if you can, buy in bulk. Stores like Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's offer big discounts to customers for buying larger quantities. Just make sure you have room in your pantry or freezer before heading to a discount warehouse.

Loyalty Programs

No matter where you shop, don't leave discounts on the table. Most grocery store chains offer cheaper prices when you sign up for a free loyalty program. Harris Teeter, Publix, Food Lion and Kroger all offer discount programs for members.

