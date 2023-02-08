Grocery stores pushing back against high prices

Retailers usually negotiate prices with their vendors at least once a year, but now vendors are having to make their case for keeping their sky-high prices.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grocery stores are sick of high prices and now they are pushing back.

Major retailers and grocers are now leaning on suppliers to cut prices, that's according to a new report from the Washington Post. It comes as inflation begins to cool and consumer spending and retail sales fall.

Retailers usually negotiate prices with their vendors at least once a year, but now vendors are having to make their case for keeping their sky-high prices.



And now retailers are threatening to stop orders or move products to less favorable places on shelves. But it's not going to help your bottom line. Experts say shoppers who are paying for pricier goods are getting cut out of any deal.

