How simple health records could help doctors detect autism sooner

The hope is that with earlier detection of autism, families can get early access to support and services.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Simple health records could help doctors detect autism sooner.



Let's connect the dots.



Duke University researchers are using a new tool to help predict autism within one month after a child is born. It involves using routine medical information, all found in a child's electronic health records.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.



Out of a study of more than 45,000 kids, researchers could put together an algorithm looking at trends and patterns in health care. It included how often a child visits doctors for brain, stomach, and sleeping issues, often early signs of autism.

And researchers say screening health records in combination with talking with parents and doctors was successful. Just days after being born – the technology is able to identify nearly half of the children with autism.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.



The hope is that with earlier detection of autism, families can get early access to support and services.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.