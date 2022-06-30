How the heat could force a flight delay

Under hot conditions, planes need more fuel, which means more weight adding another obstacle for take-off.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Having a flight delayed by heat sounds impossible, but experts say it can happen, especially in hotter areas of the country.

To understand how heat can impact your flight, we need to think like a pilot. Pilots say the gas-filled atmosphere acts like water. Planes interact with the air, like how we float in water.

As a plane heads down the runway, it pushes against the air, and the air pushes back. And higher temperatures interfere with that pushing.

Adding heat separates the molecules and forces more space between them. Making the air just above the tarmac less dense. Planes need more power to take off when this happens.

Right now, there isn't an easy solution.

To get around the challenges, airlines might have to move long-haul summer flights to early morning or late evenings when it's cooler, making scheduling a flight a bigger headache.

Airports may even have to lengthen runways to give planes more distance to reach takeoff speed.

