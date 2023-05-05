History classes were put on the back burner during the pandemic, experts say

Following the pandemic, teachers focused on raising reading and math skills, with history largely becoming an afterthought.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data shows some of the basic subjects in school were put on the back burner during the pandemic.

The U.S. History and Civics scores of eighth-graders were down between 2018 and 2022, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Scores were largely down across the board, with even the top-performing students struggling in government class.

It's largely because the focus has been on other areas of learning.

Following the pandemic, teachers focused on raising reading and math skills, with history largely becoming an afterthought.

Experts believe history and civics often teach critical thinking skills. So what's going to correct this downward spiral?

Experts and policymakers say schools should improve the quantity and quality of history and social studies content moving forward, making a subject that once again is engaging and interesting for students.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts