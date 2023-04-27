The history of the NFL Draft, explained

The first draft happened back in 1936 and had nine rounds. That was expanded to 10 rounds, and then to 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the most popular events in sports kicks off tonight.

Before the annual draft, players were free to sign with any team.

This tended to make the stronger teams even stronger, creating an imbalance across the league.

The first draft happened back in 1936 and had nine rounds. That was expanded to 10 rounds, and then to 20.

The draft became the battleground between the National Football League and American Football League.

The rival leagues held separate drafts through 1966 before merging together.

In the decades since the draft has evolved into what we see today: three days, seven rounds and 224 picks.

Now one of the most popular events on the NFL calendar, the draft attracts huge audiences — both on television and online — and has proven its value in building and sustaining successful franchises.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.