How kids are adjusting to going back to school amid a pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Back to school season can always be tough.

But kids may need even more help to get back in the swing of things this year.

Let's connect the dots.

Students are dealing with all the usual first-day jitters, but they're also carrying a lot of baggage from the past two school years.

Experts say the constant changes brought on by the pandemic may have kids feeling frustrated and confused.

One of the best ways parents can help is by giving kids structure.

Experts say setting a daily routine will help your student feel more secure amidst the COVID-19 chaos.

And get them involved in the planning. Child psychologists say kids are more likely to follow a routine if they helped create it.

Experts say it's also important to stay organized. Get kids in the habit of writing down their assignments and responsibilities on a calendar.

It will give their brains a break from trying to remember it all and give parents some peace of mind too.

And above all, stay positive.

It may sound counter-intuitive, but teachers say parents should focus more on their students' strengths than their grades.

With positive encouragement, kids are more likely to feel inspired to learn- instead of stressing about their next test.

