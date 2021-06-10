How North Carolina is cracking down on relentless robocalls

Leaders say you are probably still getting the occasional call, but 33 billion robocalls have been blocked in North Carolina since 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one likes those relentless robocalls. So what's being done to stop the spam? Let's connect the dots.

The fight against phony callers began two years ago in North Carolina.

Attorney General Josh Stein joined a coalition of states to put pressure on cell phone carriers.

And so far it seems to be working.

Leaders say you are probably still getting the occasional call, but 33 billion robocalls have been blocked in North Carolina since 2019.

And that number may have spiked just in the past week.

Cell phone carriers had until Sept. 28 to adopt a program called Stir Shaken.

That's a fancy name, but it's basically its technology that filters out spam callers before they reach your phone.

Cell carriers who don't have Stir Shaken up and running by now could face serious consequences from the FCC so most of them have added the protection to your line.

But that doesn't mean the robots are gone for good.

The attorney general says now that spam calls are blocked, he's seeing a surge of spam texts.

This is just another reminder that if a message looks suspicious, just go ahead and hit the block button.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts