How recycled masks could help improve North Carolina roads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recycling old masks is good for the environment, but turns out, it could also help improve our roads right here in North Carolina.

Let's connect the dots.

Some of the fibers in masks can be mixed with asphalt to pave roads. But here's the best part. They think adding recycled masks could actually prevent roads from rutting or deteriorating.

So why are masks the magic ingredient? They become a liquid when added to the hot asphalt.

ECU researchers say the two stick together like glue.

Over time, that helps the mixture gets firmer and tougher and that's great news for all of us if it's used to pave roads.

It would mean highways and major intersections would stay in better condition, longer.

