The ideal size of the American family is changing, experts say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About a third of Americans said two to three children make for the ideal family, but fertility numbers say otherwise.

Fewer women are having children. Currently, rates are below the 'replacement rate' which ensures the population size is stable over time.

In 2022, surveys show people want close to three children on average. However, the actual rate of childbirth is 1.6 children per woman.

Millennials and folks with Gen Z are having fewer children than older generations, with nearly 10% saying they don't want kids. Others said finances, political affairs, and saving for a house as reasons to wait.

Even though the numbers are a bit puzzling - researchers found finding people who want zero children is extremely rare.

