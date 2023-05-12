Impact of climate change on runners

Depending on what your body type is, you might want to change up the places you're competing in.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Climate change can impact people of varying heights in different ways.

Let's connect the dots.

Researchers at Dartmouth studied hundreds of Ironman competitors over two decades.

It was found that runners with longer limbs ran faster in hot weather, but shorter people with stockier builds performed better in cold weather.

But these findings only applied to men and not women.

They said it's because evolution science shows men's bodies have evolved more for running since the days of men hunting and women gathering.

Research has found that over millions of years, humans who live in higher altitudes with cold temperatures have developed stockier builds.

The study out of Dartmouth is the first research of its kind to suggest humans can adapt temperatures in a way that enhances performance.

