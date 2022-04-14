U.S. inflation now at the highest it's been since the 1980s

Some experts are hopeful inflation will taper slightly next month, but it will also take more action from the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is the worst inflation over?

U.S. inflation is now at the highest it's been since the 1980s running at 8.5%

At the same time, average wages rose only 5% meaning even if you got a raise you're actually making less.

Prices for pretty much everything are up too: gas, groceries, houses, cars and airplane tickets.

Some experts are hopeful inflation will taper slightly next month, but it will also take more action from the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which will make the cost of getting a loan more expensive.

Some people have turned to growing their own food to offset the rising costs.

A new survey by the National Gardening Association found two in five Americans have begun growing their own produce. Experts also urge everyone to cut costs where they can and say you'll pretty much have to wait out the wave of inflation.

