Here's why Russia's economy is taking a huge hit from international sanctions

The U.S. and its allies have leveled harsh economic sanctions in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Russia's economy is taking a huge hit from international sanctions, but why?

Let's connect the dots.

The U.S. and its allies have leveled harsh economic sanctions in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The west has cut off the Central Bank of Russia, cut Russian access to the U.S. dollar and barred Russian banks from access to "SWIFT," a worldwide system for banks to conduct transactions.

Western Allies have also frozen Russia's access to $600 billion in foreign reserves, which was supposed to be its buffer to sanctions.

And this is having a devastating effect on the Russian economy. The value of the Russian Ruble plunged and Russian interest rates are soaring.

Long lines formed at Russian ATMs as people there start to try to get as much cash out as they still can, and the pain won't end soon.

Russia doesn't have a lot of options or willing allies to help loosen the stranglehold on its economy. While China and Russia have developed close economic ties, some Chinese banks are already pushing back on processing certain transactions.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts