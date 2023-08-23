Could the new iPhone get its first 'new' charging port?

For years, consumers have complained about the iPhone-specific charging port, but that could soon change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Consumer experts think the next iPhone will be released in the coming weeks. With this new phone, Apple is expected to make a change folks have been wanting for years. The iPhone could get its first "new" charging port in more than a decade.

Let's connect the dots.

Apple has already been switching products like laptops to a more commonly used USB-C charging port. That type of charger is used in almost every laptop released in the last couple of years.

Now the iPhone could get the upgrade too thanks to European regulators. The European Union says all new smartphones need to have a USB-C charger by 2024.

Consumers say a switch to USB-C charging would have lots of advantages for the iPhone. These types of chargers are faster than the iPhone’s current charger and because they’re more common, it will be easier to borrow a charger when your battery is low.

So far, Apple has yet to actually comment on if it will make the change. But experts agree, it’s not a question of if, but when.

