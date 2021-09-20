Is the pandemic keeping you up at night?

Doctors say insomnia rates are spiking around the world right now. They say the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19 keep minds racing well after bedtime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you can't seem to get a good night's sleep, it may be the pandemic that's keeping you up.

Let's connect the dots.

Doctors say insomnia rates are spiking around the world right now. They say the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19 is keeping minds racing well after bedtime.

And many people's schedules have been disrupted, throwing off their internal clocks.

That lack of sleep can mean more than just an extra cup of coffee in the morning. After just a couple of restless nights, you may have a shorter temper and struggle to think clearly.

And if it's happening on a regular basis, your body starts to suffer. Insomnia puts you at greater risk for diabetes, depression and heart problems.

So what can you do about it?

If the pandemic has turned your schedule upside down, try to work out a new routine and stick to it. Keep your phone and laptop out of the bedroom. And try not to watch the clock.

You can also visit a sleep specialist if the problem persists.

