Attacks against the Jewish community on the rise

The ADL said an increase in white supremacist propaganda and increases in anti-Semitic incidents at schools and colleges -- might be the reason.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attacks against the Jewish community are on the rise in America.

Let's connect the dots.



Anti-Semitic incidents surged in 2022 to the highest levels ever recorded. The Anti-Defamation League reports America saw nearly 3,700 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.



That's a 36% increase from the year before. And it's being felt right here in the Carolinas. The Anti-Defamation League tracked at least 44 incidents in South Carolina -- up 193%. North Carolina is seeing at least 39 anti-semitic attacks, up 30%.

And here's the thing: the ADL can't point to just one reason as to why it would increase.



The ADL said an increase in white supremacist propaganda and increases in anti-Semitic incidents at schools and colleges -- might be the reason.

MORE CONNECT THE DOTS



Some leaders in south Carolina are pushing for a hate crimes law to punish people who target others based on their religion or race. Right now it's one of two states without hate crime laws on books.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts