Companies, desperate for workers, turning to extreme measures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Companies are desperate for workers, which is leading them to extreme measures.

Staffing shortages have led some companies like Subway and Domino's to slash store hours.

Less time open means less opportunity to make money. Domino's is even going so far as to offer customers $3 off just to pick up their own pizza.

Career website Indeed said four out of five employers report difficulty filling all their open positions.

And now, The Wall Street Journal reports some companies are spending millions on help wanted ads, taking their recruitment efforts to TV and TikTok.

FedEx and Safelite are spending big on traditional commercials, while Dunkin' has paid influencers to promote its job openings. Marketing experts say for some companies, the cost of not filling open jobs far outweighs the cost of advertising.

And while it's true that ad blitzes are expensive, they can also be effective. Safelite said its recruitment pool has increased 50% since it launched its campaign.

