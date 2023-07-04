Keeping your pets safe during Independence Day fireworks

Oftentimes, dogs think they are about to be attacked when they hear loud noises.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The bright lights and loud explosions from fireworks can lead to anxiety and stress for your pet.

Every year, dozens of dogs end up at shelters after Fourth of July fireworks shows. Oftentimes, dogs think they are about to be attacked when they hear loud noises.

So what can you do to protect your pet?

Keep your pet in an interior room so that it helps muffle the noise from the outside fireworks as much as possible.

Experts also recommend using ambient noises to hide the loud fireworks outside. That could be anything from white noise to classic music.

You can also make sure your pet is comfortable and distracted. Give them their favorite toy or blanket to help make sure they feel safe.

Finally, make sure your pet has identification on them, in case they do run away from home.

After the fun is over, make sure to check your yard for any firework debris that curious pets could mistake as food.

