Kids could face 'learning loss' over the summer, experts say

Without constant learning, students often lose a bit of their knowledge over the summer months, and it's not just limited to academics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School is out, and learning loss is upon us.

As students walk out of school for the final time this year, they shouldn't leave everything they learned at the door.

Experts say students often lose out on social and interpersonal skills, like taking turns and raising hands, but there are some things parents can do to help stop kids from falling behind.

Experts say summer reading and math flashcards are a great way for kids to keep up over break.

Games like chess, checkers and Jenga can teach kids strategies and problem-solving.

It's among the few simple ways to help out your kids in the long run.

