Controversy erupted in 2021 when a Juneteenth event at the former plantation was planned to have confederate soldier reenactments.

A new purpose could be in store for Latta Place Historic Site.

The 1800s plantation home has been used for decades as an education center to teach folks about the Antebellum era in North Carolina.

County officials then chose not to renew a contract with the site's directors, leaving leaders and community leaders pondering what to do with the location.



Recommendations presented to county leaders would have Latta Place turned into either a research space, a site for reflection on the legacy of slavery, or a place for living history demonstrations.



Officials want to hear from you to decide what to do with the location.

Parks and Rec is hosting listening sessions and conducting a survey to see what should happen.

