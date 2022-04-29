Will people who suffer from long COVID soon fall under the Americans with Disabilities act?

NBC finds that as of February, over 10% of new patients on the lung transplant list got there after catching COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations may remain low around most of the country, but cases of long COVID refuse to go away.

A new report from the Government Accountability Office estimates about 23 million Americans are affected by long COVID.

It's so bad that many patients now find themselves waiting for new lungs.

A new study from the UK also found about 2/3 of people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 still have some symptoms.

As of right now – there aren't any cures for long-covid – because so little research has been done on the condition.

But some work is being done to help long-covid patients.

The federal government has taken steps to include long COVID as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities act.

And the CDC is asking anyone who has long-covid symptoms to voluntarily share their health data so they can better understand the disease.

