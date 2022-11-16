Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires

AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire.

Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?

AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.

Still, experts say it's a good idea to check your tire pressure manually after the monitoring system goes off. Most of us don't check our tires as often as we're supposed to and that light means your tires are at least 25% below optimum pressure.

If you top your tires off with air and the light stays on, experts say there could be bigger issues at play. Everything from a broken sensor, to a tiny hole in the tire, could be causing issues. If the problem persists, then it is probably time to talk to a mechanic.

