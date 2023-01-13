Madison Cawthorn to stand trial for bringing gun into Charlotte Douglas

Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Madison Cawthorn could face thousands of dollars in fines after bringing a gun through security.

Last year TSA intercepted a record number of guns at airports. It was a 10% jump from 2021 and a large majority of those guns were loaded.

That apparently includes Cawthorn.

Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a message on his Instagram account after the incident encouraging gun owners to "take the extra 30-60 seconds" to make sure they don't have any weapons in their luggage while traveling.

Agents later confirmed the weapon was identified as a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn was cooperative after the weapon was found.

It was the second time Cawthorn attempted to bring a weapon through TSA. He was stopped by officials at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021 when a gun was found in his bag. When the situation became public later in July, his office called it an "erroneously stowed" firearm and vowed that Cawthorn "endeavors to always follow TSA guidelines."

ICYMI @ 11: @CawthornforNC was cited for attempting to bring a loaded #gun through TSA at @CLTAirport. This is not the first time he's done something like this. A legal expert told me, there is a confusion on policy city v. state policy@wcnc

FULL STORY: https://t.co/x9kMq7IoqM pic.twitter.com/UcOMbj8VQH — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) April 27, 2022

Now the TSA is looking to crack down on guns at airports across the country.

The agency increased the maximum fine for trying to bring a gun to nearly $15,000, all this to help keep you safe on your next flight.

