Federal regulators now want you to keep a closer eye on your mailbox.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Snail mail may feel like a thing of the past but it is still essential to our everyday lives, and now a rise in mail thefts could threaten your bank account.



The U.S. Postal Service reports that mail theft is surging. They say criminals are robbing postal workers for something called arrow keys, which open cluster mailboxes in a neighborhood or apartment complex, often taking checks and personal information.

While it is not clear what is causing this surge, authorities started noticing the uptick during the pandemic. In 2023 robberies of mail carriers are up 78%

The Washington Post reports that the postal service is replacing close to 50,000 locks with electronic locking devices to help protect your mail.

But what can you do? The first solution is simple but tough for families with busy schedules, don't let your mail sit in your mailbox. Delay your mail or have your neighbors pick it up if you're away.

