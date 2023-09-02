Should you make excuses when it comes to your kids?

A new study from Duke University shows that by the time kids reach preschool, they understand some excuses are worthy of forgiveness and others are not.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are all excuses bad?

The average American makes nearly 2,200 excuses a year. That's about six a day.



But if you've forgotten to do something for your kid and are looking for an excuse be careful of what you say next.

A new study from Duke University shows that by the time kids reach preschool, they understand some excuses are worthy of forgiveness and others are not.

During their experiment, every kid studied agreed it was wrong to break a promise. They found excuses that involved helping another person were often more understandable.

And on the flip side, experts say adding a selfish excuse is just as bad as no excuse at all.

One of the duke scientists told science daily their study shows kids do pay attention to what we're saying and that morals are set at an early age.

MORE ON WCNC





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts