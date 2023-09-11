Turns out... money really can buy happiness, studies show

A salary in the ballpark of $105,000 a year is enough to make the average person happy. That number is well above the median income for folks in the United States.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’ve all heard the phrase, “money can’t buy happiness." But new data shows it really could turn that frown upside down.

A new study shows there is a direct relation between how much you make, and how happy you are.

A salary in the ballpark of $105,000 a year is enough to make the average person happy. That number is well above the median income for folks in the United States, which is just over $70,000.

Now, it’s important to acknowledge that the number depends on where you live. Here in Charlotte, it’s a bit higher, at 112,000 a year. But studies show it’s not necessarily how much money you make that determines how happy you are, but rather, how you spend it.

Researchers say people are usually a lot happier when they spend their money on things like experiences and social connections instead of material goods.

Of course, money isn’t the only key to happiness. In fact, no matter how much money you make, scientists agree that what you spend your money on is not as important as who you spend and earn it with.

