Why commuting to work is good for you

Scientists at Rutgers and Wayne State University say the shift to remote work has led to many losing the built-in space for this important daily process.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sitting in a traffic jam on Interstate 77 or Interstate 485 can be downright maddening, but your daily commute could actually be good for you, scientists say.

Commuting lets you separate your work from your home life.



Most American workers spend an hour a day commuting to and from work and while many think it's a chore and a waste of time, new research suggests the daily commute can be a buffer space between work and home.

Scientists at Rutgers University and Wayne State University say the shift to remote work has led to many losing the built-in space for this important daily process. They added that without the chance to mentally shift gears after work, many people can experience role blurring, which leads to more stress.

So if you ditched the commute and are working from home, add physical space between the computer and your family. Researchers say your brain needs something to tell it it's time to make the switchover.

