Movie theaters evolving with the times with new innovations

Major chains are investing in the basics, like improving sound, picture quality and seating.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Movie theaters aren't dying — they're evolving.

The movie theater industry has been downsizing after the pandemic and streaming surge.

Since 2019, about 7% of screens in the US have closed down.

Now, surviving theaters are being forced to innovate.

They're also upgrading their food and beverage offerings.

Industry experts say new theatres will have fewer movie screens and add arcades, bowling alleys and bars in underused areas of the building.

Smaller theater chains jumping in as well.

They're adding in more niche programming and live events, and folks are buying into the idea.

With new content coming out of Hollywood and new perks, ticket sales are now up 50% compared to this time last year, proving the industry is evolving with the times.

